WACO, Texas — A motorcyclist died days after losing control of his bike and crashing at U.S. 84 and Highway 6 in Waco Tuesday night. , according to
Waco Police Sgt. Patrick Swanton said Clifton Woods, 49, was not wearing a helmet and suffered severe head injuries.
A woman who was riding a different motorcycle told police Woods rode up behind her and may have bumped her bike before he lost control as he entered the on-ramp to go east on 84, Swanton said.
Woods was taken to a hospital and died Wednesday morning, officials said.
The crash is under investigation.
