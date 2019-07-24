WACO, Texas — A motorcyclist died days after losing control of his bike and crashing at U.S. 84 and Highway 6 in Waco Tuesday night. , according to

Waco Police Sgt. Patrick Swanton said Clifton Woods, 49, was not wearing a helmet and suffered severe head injuries.

A woman who was riding a different motorcycle told police Woods rode up behind her and may have bumped her bike before he lost control as he entered the on-ramp to go east on 84, Swanton said.

Woods was taken to a hospital and died Wednesday morning, officials said.

The crash is under investigation.

