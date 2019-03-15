BRUCEVILLE-EDDY, Texas — The Bruceville-Eddy Police Department said it was able to get in touch with David Keyser's dad. The department said his dad lives in Johnson City, Tennessee, and is elderly and in poor health, with no way to get to Temple.

Baylor Scott and White in Temple has this information, and will be in contact with the father, police said.

Around midnight Friday, 52-year-old Keyser lost control of his bike and crashed near exit 318 on I-35 north, Bruceville-Eddy Police Department corporal Juan Cardenas said.

He was taken to Baylor Scott and White in Temple in critical condition, police said. Police said he was still unconscious from the accident at 1:45 p.m.

Police said they were not able to locate a residence at his address listed in Harker Heights.

Police told KCEN Channel 6 they will update us on Keyser's condition.