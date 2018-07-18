Detectives have arrested Christopher Rodney Lee Deborde, 36, in reference to a case involving improvised explosive devices found in Killeen last week.

The Bell County Constable was serving an eviction notice July 11 when a nearby resident notified him of a suspicious device. Residents were evacuated while the Fort Hood Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team assessed the situation.

Two devices were located and seized by agents with Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Deborde was arrested and charged with possession of prohibited weapons. He was taken to the Killeen City Jail and is awaiting transport to Bell County Jail.

