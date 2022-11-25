New details on deadly crash that killed 8-year-old and 13-year-old

Texas DPS has released further details on Wednesday night's deadly crash.

Example video title will go here for this video

TROY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has released the details of a deadly crash that claimed the lives of an 8-year-old and a 13-year-old on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

The department released a statement saying troopers responded to a crash on the northbound lane of I-35 near Troy at approximately 6:24 p.m.

According to the release, the crash occurred when a 2017 Nissan pickup truck "failed to control speed", and collided with a 2018 Mitsubishi SUV. The Mitsubishi was occupied by a male driver, female front seat passenger, and an 8-year-old and 13-year-old in the backseat.

The release stated that the initial crash then caused a chain reaction that involved multiple other vehicles.

Troopers say after the initial crash, the Mitsubishi then collided with a Ford F-150 pickup truck containing a 32-year-old female driver, a 30-year-old male passenger, a 4-year-old girl and a 3-year-old boy.

Due to the impact, the F-150 struck a Ford Versa driven by a 25-year-old female, which in turn struck a Nissan Altima driven by a 25-year-old man with a 23-year-old male passenger, according to the release.

Troopers say that the 8-year-old boy and 13-year-old boy in the Mitsubishi died on the scene of the crash. Next of kin have been notified.

DPS said that the extent of the injuries of the other people involved in the crash is not yet known. No names of anyone involved have been released as of yet.