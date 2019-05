WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department said it found 90-year-old David Spence safe at about 8:20 p.m.

Spence was missing since 2:30 p.m. when he left his house in the 2100 block of West Highway 6. Spence was believed to be driving a gold or tan Dodge Journey with a Texas disabled license plate of 8DFTS.

Spence's family told police he may be in the early stages of dementia and was upset Thursday. The family also said Spence may have been trying to get to Houston.