Update : Wrong-way crash on I-14 claims three lives

FORT HOOD, Texas — As reported, Texas Department of Public Safety State Troopers responded to a report of a crash involving a wrong way driver early Saturday morning. State troopers confirmed July 17 that three young adults lost their lives in the crash.

Around 2 a.m., a 2017 Toyota Corolla reportedly operated by 22-year-old Matthew Fernandez of Fort Hood, was traveling eastbound in the westbound lane on I-14 near the Ft. Hood T.J. Mills exit, as reported by state troopers.

A 2013 Kia Optima, reportedly operated by an unidentified 20-year-old from Copperas Cove was driving westbound on I-14. A 22-year-old Joshua Smith of Copperas Cove and 20-year-old Aaliyah Marie Peinado of Nipomo, California were also in the backseat of the car, according to state troopers.

Fernandez's Toyota crashed into the Kia Optima causing a fire. Witnesses tried to free Fernandez from the burning vehicle but were unable to, according to reports.

It is also reported that Peinado and Smith did not have seatbelts on. Smith and the unidentified 20-year-old driver died from the impact, as reported by state troopers. Peinado was transported to Baylor Scott and White in Temple with life-altering injuries.

Texas DPS would like to remind Texans to never drink and drive. Always plan ahead and have a designated driver or use a rideshare app when drinking alcohol, as stated by police.

Everyone in a vehicle is required to wear a seatbelt, as stated by Texas Law. Failing to be restrained by a seatbelt greatly increases the risk of serious injury or death when involved in a traffic crash, according to Texas DPS.