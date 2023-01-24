LIVE UPDATES | Trial underway for former Temple police officer accused of killing Michael Dean during 2019 traffic stop

Carmen DeCruz is accused of shooting Michael Dean, 28, in the head during a traffic stop.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEMPLE, Texas — The trial is now underway for the former Temple Police officer who is accused of shooting and killing 28-year-old Michael Dean during a traffic stop in 2019.

Carmen DeCruz reportedly shot Dean in the head while reaching in his vehicle to grab the keys, according to a police affidavit.

ABOUT THE TRIAL

The affidavit states that DeCruz approached Dean's vehicle from the passenger side with a handgun drawn. He then ordered Dean to turn his vehicle off and give him the keys, according to the affidavit.

DeCruz then reached into the vehicle in an attempt to gain control of the keys with his left hand while holding his firearm in his right hand with his finger on the trigger, the affidavit states. When he pulled the keys with his left hand, DeCruz also pulled his right hand back and caused the handgun to fire; Dean was struck in the head with a bullet, the affidavit continues.

DeCruz then pulled Dean from the vehicle and other responding officers administered medical aid until medics arrived, but Dean died on the scene, the affidavit states.

Body cam footage captured the event, but it wasn't released to the public, the affidavit states.

READ MORE: Timeline leading up to the trial

LIVE BLOG

DAY 2: TUESDAY

12:44 p.m. Fourteen people make up the jury, including alternates. They include five women, one Black man, eight white and mixed race men.

They are expected to meet with the judge at 2 p.m. to learn more about the jury process.

UPDATE



The jury has been selected and sworn in. A total of 14 jurors (including alternatives).



5 women

1 black man

8 white and mixed race men — Adriana Alexander (@adrianareports) January 24, 2023

DAY 1: MONDAY