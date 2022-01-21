'Urgent need' for warm clothes at Salvation Army of Bell County, to host coat drive Saturday

Due to current weather conditions, the non-profit also plans to open its warming shelter to anyone who may need a warm place to sleep.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — The Salvation Army of Bell County's McLane Center of Hope will be hosting a coat drive this Saturday, asking residents to donate any warm clothes for the homeless because "there's an urgent need," according to Lt. David Beckham, local commander.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the non-profit, located at 419 W. Ave. G. in Temple, will be accepting coats, winter hats, gloves, winter scarves and warm socks.

During those hours, people can drive up and give their items to volunteers.

The Salvation Army routinely provides the homeless with a warm shower, a bed, and hot meals on the nights it is open due to cold weather. It also gives the temporary guests a chance to visit its clothing closet and select items they need. There is a shortage of cold weather clothing right now in all sizes, especially for children.

Due to current weather conditions, the non-profit also plans to open its warming shelter to anyone who may need a warm place to sleep starting Friday until Sunday night.

Doors open to the warming shelter at 5 p.m. Overnight guests will be served a hot dinner. Guests must also leave the next day after breakfast at 7 a.m.

Feed My Sheep provides a place for the homeless to get warm during the day, but they do not provide overnight shelter.

“We serve families, single men and single women,” Beckham said, “including many veterans. Our ministry is life-changing as we help our clients get back on their feet and in permanent housing.”

Temperatures are expected to reach a low of 23 Friday night with wind chill values in the teens, according to the 6 News weather team.