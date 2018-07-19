BELL COUNTY — A suspect in the murder of a 21-year-old Killeen man who went missing last week was located and arrested around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday by US Marshal's, according to Temple police.

Raymond McKinnon, 26, of Lawton, Oklahoma, was taken into custody and is currently in the Comanche County Jail

The victim, 21-year-old Hassan Lindsey Jr. was last seen on July 10.

Family members said they suspected he may have been in some sort of danger.

The search ended tragically ended Tuesday when Temple police found the 21-year-old's body along a roadway in a rural part of west Bell County.

He was identified July 18, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Raymond McKinnon of Oklahoma is charged with Lindsey's murder. His bond is set at $1 million.

The investigation is ongoing.

