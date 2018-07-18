The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Whitney Lake is reminding the public to use extreme caution and put safety first when visiting the recreation areas downstream of the Whitney Dam.

As temperatures rise, the demand for more power to be produced by the Whitney Powerhouse increases.

On Wednesday, USACE said due to expected extreme heat, visitors are likely to see more power generation in support of the electric grid, which means large amounts of water moving downstream.

While boat launching is permitted from the Riverside East, swimming and wading are no longer permitted from the USACE managed access areas behind the dam.

When power generation takes place, there is little or no time for anyone in the area to retreat to higher ground, according to the USACE.

Warning signs, as well as the warning horn, should be signals of the potential danger to visitors in the area downstream of Whitney Dam.

USACE also advises caution when fishing along the banks of the Brazos River from the USACE land below the dam.

The changes in the rate of release give fisherman very little or no time to retreat to higher ground.

Visitors are encouraged to wear a life jacket, follow warning signs and be aware of their surroundings.

Release of water from the Whitney Powerhouse is immediate at the sound of the first warning horn.

The two turbines in the Whitney Powerhouse release about 3,000 cubic feet per second each – each cubic foot being roughly the size of a basketball.

USACE said the turbines operate in a mode referred to as Responsive Reserve Service which is an ancillary service sold to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas. It provides an automatic response to support a stable electric grid.

The service is instrumental in preventing brownouts and blackouts.

When the warning horn sounds, releases are immediate and a large amount of water will cause a powerful surge to rush downstream because of the service.

Visitors will see this automatic response used to support the electric grid during the heat of the summer, the USACE said.

