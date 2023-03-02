Temple Public Library holding Used Book Sale

The sale started on March 1, but it is running until Saturday, March 4, so there's still plenty of time!

TEMPLE, Texas — If you're looking to save some money on books, then head over to the Temple Public Library for its Used Book Sale.

The sale started on March 1, but it is running until Saturday, March 4, so there's still plenty of time!

The book sale is happening in the library's McLane Room on the third floor.

Below are the remaining hours the sale is happening:

Thursday, March 2: 10AM - 7PM, Regular Sale

Friday, March 3: 10AM - 7PM, Regular Sale

Saturday, March 4: 10AM - 4PM, Bag Day