Temple Public Library holding Used Book Sale

Credit: Dmitry - stock.adobe.com
Lot of old books forming a texture

TEMPLE, Texas — If you're looking to save some money on books, then head over to the Temple Public Library for its Used Book Sale.

The sale started on March 1, but it is running until Saturday, March 4, so there's still plenty of time!

The book sale is happening in the library's McLane Room on the third floor.

Below are the remaining hours the sale is happening:

  • Thursday, March 2: 10AM - 7PM, Regular Sale
  • Friday, March 3: 10AM - 7PM, Regular Sale
  • Saturday, March 4: 10AM - 4PM, Bag Day

Teachers also get a discount of 20% on Thursday and Friday.

