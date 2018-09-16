GEORGETOWN, Texas -- — People from all over Central Texas gathered to raise money for military servicemen and their family at USO Fort Hood 6th Annual Yellow Ribbon Gala

The theme on Saturday was how to help soldiers as they transition out of the service.

Copperas Cove resident Joanne Courtland said she comes from a military family, so she knows the importance of supporting active duty soldiers and veterans.

"Anything to support our veterans or soldiers and their family members, I’m on board. This is something that personally I believe in," said Courtland.

The event was hosted by channel six news anchors Kris Radcliff and Leslie Draffin. The guest speaker for the night was medal of honor recipient Dakota Myer. Myer was awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions during the Battle of Ganjgal on September 8, 2009 in Kunar Province, Afghanistan.

“Since I’ve been out, my mission has been the same as when i was in. just trying to make the world a better place," said Myer.

The United Service Organizations supports America’s military service members by connecting them to family, home and country. Additionally, they are providing a program to assist soldiers and families who are transitioning out of the service and entering civilian life. It is something Myer says is a big problem.

"Corporate America doesn't understand what they're getting inside of veterans,” said Myer. Just like veterans don't know how to market to corporate America. What we're trying to do is bridge that gap in order to link these two groups up to like i said make the world a better place."

The USO is a privately funded nonprofit organization chartered by congress.

