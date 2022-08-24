Uvalde CISD Chief Pete Arredondo to meet with school district after months of delays

The meeting to determine his future with the district has been postponed twice.

Example video title will go here for this video

UVALDE, Texas — The Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo will find out his fate with the school district Wednesday.

The district has faced pressure to fire the police chief after Texas DPS revealed he was the incident commander the day of the shooting at Robb Elementary.

The meeting has been postponed twice.

The school district sent out a notice last week that they would discuss his termination Wednesday.

The meeting has been postponed in the past because the district can’t end Arredondo’s contract without giving their reasons why.

They also must allow him to defend himself. Last month, the superintendent Dr. Hal Harrell recommended that Arredondo be fired. Arredondo has been on unpaid leave since July 22.

Many community members and victim’s families have called for the same.

Arredondo has testified to the Texas House Committee that he believed the shooter was a barricaded subject instead of an active shooter.

It took law enforcement more than an hour to confront the shooter.

And while Arredondo was listed in the district’s active shooter plan as the incident commander, the House Committee report showed law enforcement lacked clear leadership and communication.

The report criticizing Arredondo for wasting time trying to find a key to the classroom the shooter was in.

He also didn’t take his radio with him.

The meeting is set to happen at 5:30p.m. and will be open to the public.

It will also be available to stream.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.