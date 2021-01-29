Vaccine side effects | What to expect with the second COVID-19 shot

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have a higher chance of side effects with the second dose. A local doctor explains what to expect.

TEMPLE, Texas — Health care workers are already getting their second vaccine shot across Texas. Some in Phase 1B are soon to follow. Now, medical experts have warned that side effects will be stronger this time around. Express ER Medical Director Dan Akers told 6 News Thursday those effects could be several times stronger.

"Basically, we are seeing two to three times the side effects in the second dose as we were in the first dose," Akers said.

The side effects include pain at the site of the shot, fatigue, headaches, fever, muscle aches and joint pain. Contrary to a person's instinct, this does not mean there is an actual infection taking place.

"These symptoms are mostly those of a typical immune response," Akers said. "Over half the people that get the second shot are going to have some sort of side effect. It's most likely going to be, pain at the injection site, headache and fatigue."

Akers confirmed those symptoms are essentially side effects of the body going into high gear to locate and destroy the protein spikes created by the mRNA vaccine. The body already had a chance to identify the proteins with the first dose of the vaccine and goes on high alert with the second dose as if it were actually infected with COVID-19. Akers said the immune response should not last more than 24 to 48 hours.

Akers said the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines differ slightly in their side effects and risk of an allergic reaction.

"The literature would suggest that the Moderna vaccine has a higher side effect profile...a little bit more headache, a little bit more muscle ache, a little bit more fatigue," Akers said.

The main danger the vaccine could pose would be the possibility of an allergic reaction. Akers said this is very rare, however. Akers said, according to the latest study he read, the Pfizer vaccine has a 5 in 1 Million chance to cause an allergic reaction and the Moderna vaccine has a 2.5 in 1 Million chance.

Akers said anyone who develops swelling, a rash, or trouble breathing after taking the vaccine should get checked out right away.

According to the McLennan County Public Health District, people 65 and older will experience fewer side effects than those under 65.