WACO, Texas — If you're still looking for that special something for your special someone, you might want to consider spending a little quality time making something you can keep forever.

Board and Brush Waco

Board and Brush is a new DIY wood sign workshop in Waco where couples get to create their very own works of art all year. Kendra and Garrett Welch opened their doors in August and they have something for everyone.

"A lot of the steps are partner steps so you're engaging the whole time and not just sitting across the table," Kendra Welch said.

The owners, Kendra and Garrett Welch, have over 400 designs and a variety of colors from which to choose. Every project takes about three hours to complete and you get to take it with you when you're done.

"It's nice when you both get to see your finished project and you're price of what you made and the time you spend together," Garrett Welch said.

They host about three workshops every week, but you can also host private parties, bring your own food and it's BYOB.

You can sign up for their workshops online.

Singing Telegrams

You can forget about flowers and chocolates and go with something a little less traditional. After all, nothing says love like a special song.

Amanda Garcia started Singing Telegrams of Central Texas five years ago. She said she continues to do it because of the reactions she gets.

"It's so beautiful to be a part of someone's special gift," Garcia said.

It's basically a serenade. All you have to do is pick a song from their list and Garcia delivers it to your loved one at their workplace.

"Seeing them just having so much joy or crying tears of joy, it's just beautiful and it just brings joy to us to be a part of that," Garcia said.

Valentine's Day is the most popular holiday for them, but they do it all year round for anniversaries, birthdays, and special occasions.

You can get a Singing Telegram delivered by messaging them on Facebook.

Goat-A-Grams

You might want to consider something warm and fuzzy for your sweetheart like with a Goat-A-Gram.

They're located in Waco all you have to do is order one to get it delivered. Unfortunately, you don't get to keep the goat. However, you do get a 15-minute visit with a baby goat, a gift bag with a chocolate, balloon and plush goat.

They also have goat yoga, and goat happy hour for other occasions.

You can sign up for any of these on their website.

