Heavy rain Tuesday forced Valley Mills Independent School District to delay the start of classes by two hours on Wednesday, Superintendent Mike Kelly said.

Flooding in some areas also closed several roads.

The southbound I-35 frontage road at Confederate Park in Belton was closed due to high water.

PHOTO: Heavy rain causes flooding in Belton area

A flooded low water crossing in the Shirt Tail Bend area behind Popeye's was also closed, Belton police said.

Though stores and shops were still open Tuesday, water had risen to the pavilion at the Gin. Officials said the situation was not critical.

The water is believed to be flowing from the swollen Nolan Creek.

As of 9 a.m. the water USGS monitor, which is usually a foot or two was over 12 feet, officials said.

Remember to use slower speeds on wet roads. Never try to drive through high water. As little as six inches of water can float some vehicles, according to TxDOT. If you encounter a flooded road, turn around, don't drown.

Here are more TxDOT tips for driving during flood conditions:

Never try to walk, swim or drive through swift water.

Stay informed about weather conditions when you are driving.

If your vehicle stalls in deep water, leave it and move to higher ground if you can do so safely.

Do not disobey warning signs or drive around barriers blocking low water crossings.

