x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Valley Mills ISD implement football and homecoming schedule changes due to COVID-19

Some changes include a canceled Junior Varsity game, a rescheduled Senior's night and a postponed homecoming week.

VALLEY MILLS, Texas — The Valley Mills Independent School District implemented a list of changes Tuesday morning to their football, homecoming and other school festivities' schedules due to COVID-19 related issues, according to district officials. 

The district did not specify what COVID-related issues had occurred in the news release. 

The following changes have been made:

  • The Junior Varsity football game vs. Axtell on Sept. 16 is canceled. 
  • All homecoming related festivities have been postponed to the week of Oct. 18. 
  • The parade and community pep rally will be held on Oct. 20 at 6 p.m. 
  • The football game and homecoming ceremony will be held on Oct. 22 vs. Itasca. 
  • Senior Night has been moved to Oct. 8. 
  • The Varsity football game Sept. 17 is still scheduled for 7:30 p.m. 

    

Related Articles