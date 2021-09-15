Valley Mills ISD implement football and homecoming schedule changes due to COVID-19

Some changes include a canceled Junior Varsity game, a rescheduled Senior's night and a postponed homecoming week.

VALLEY MILLS, Texas — The Valley Mills Independent School District implemented a list of changes Tuesday morning to their football, homecoming and other school festivities' schedules due to COVID-19 related issues, according to district officials.

The district did not specify what COVID-related issues had occurred in the news release.

The following changes have been made: