Valley Mills ISD implement football and homecoming schedule changes due to COVID-19

VALLEY MILLS, Texas — The Valley Mills Independent School District implemented a list of changes Tuesday morning to their football, homecoming and other school festivities' schedules due to COVID-19 related issues, according to district officials.
The district did not specify what COVID-related issues had occurred in the news release.
The following changes have been made:
- The Junior Varsity football game vs. Axtell on Sept. 16 is canceled.
- All homecoming related festivities have been postponed to the week of Oct. 18.
- The parade and community pep rally will be held on Oct. 20 at 6 p.m.
- The football game and homecoming ceremony will be held on Oct. 22 vs. Itasca.
- Senior Night has been moved to Oct. 8.
- The Varsity football game Sept. 17 is still scheduled for 7:30 p.m.