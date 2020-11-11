Valley Mills teacher named winner of Greg May Honda 'My Favorite Teacher' car giveaway

Elementary teacher Josh Jones was named the winner of a brand new 2021 Honda Accord after being nominated by multiple people.

VALLEY MILLS, Texas — After receiving plenty of nominations and naming five finalists in the Greg May Honda "My Favorite Teacher" car giveaway held in partnership with 6 News, Josh Jones was named the winner.

The prize: A brand new 2021 Honda Accord, with all taxes on it paid.

Jones was one of five finalists named, and was selected as the winner in a grand finale held at Greg May Honda in Waco.

"It's amazing and I honestly don't know what to say," Jones said after finding out he won a new car. "It's the craziest thing that has ever happened to me in my life."

He proceeded to thank everyone who nominated him for the giveaway and was handed the keys to his new car, after having driven the same car for nearly 20 years.

"I'm at at loss for words, honestly," Jones said. "I didn't think this would happen."

Jones, a teacher at Valley Mills Elementary School, had multiple letters nominating him for the grand prize. Students described him as a teacher who "does not do this for praise," but "does this for joy in his heart."