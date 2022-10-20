Valley Mills Volunteer Firefighter injured while responding to crash

The VFD was responding to a multi-vehicle crash when their own Command Truck was struck

VALLEY MILLS, Texas — A Valley Mills volunteer firefighter was reportedly taken to the hospital after their Command Truck was hit while responding to a crash.

The VFD stated that units were responding to a crash involving multiple vehicles at Highway 6 and Delmar Ranch Road. While working on the wreck the Command Truck was reportedly involved in another crash with two other vehicles.

One firefighter was injured and taken to Hillcrest Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The VFD later reported that the firefighter did not have any broken bones, but was bruised and sore.