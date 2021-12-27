Vanessa Guillen family, attorney reacts to the signing of 'I Am Vanessa Guillen' bill

"We did it." Myra Guillen, sister of Vanessa Guillen, expressed her feelings via Twitter after the NDAA signing Monday by President Biden.

FORT HOOD, Texas — On Monday President Joe Biden signed the $770 billion National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for the 2022 fiscal year, the White House confirmed.

The bill included transforming the way the military dealt with sexual assault and harassment cases. The 'I Am Vanessa Guillen Act' was introduced by the Guillen family after the murder of Texas soldier Vanessa Guillen last year at Fort Hood.

Myra Guillen, Vanessa Guillen's sister, took to Twitter to express how she felt about the signing of the bill.

The #FY22NDAA has been SIGNED by @potus may these historic changes be blessings to those that need it and bring hope to those that felt unheard like my little sister did…unfortunately her story was the catalyst for this Bill. #IamVanessaGuillen We did it. @WhistleblowerLF pic.twitter.com/DZ9doPaHrD — Mayra Guillen (@mguilen_) December 27, 2021

The Guillen Family attorney, Natalie Khawam, also responded to the news via Instagram. "[Soldiers] were afraid to report sexual harassment, out of fear that they wouldn't be believed or worse retaliated against for reporting it!? Well.. not anymore!!," part of Khawarm's Instagram post read.

The Guillen family and their attorney worked with lawmakers to get the bill passed.