Mayor declares today Vanessa Guillen Day at Houston car ride

A vigil will be held at the end of the cruise at the Taqueria del Sol.

HOUSTON — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner declared today Vanessa Guillen Day in the city.

The mayor made the announcement prior to the start of a massive car ride, or "cruise," for the Fort Hood soldier.

The cruise started Saturday just after 5:30 p.m. at the Foodarama located on Galveston Road in the Historic East End.

All kinds of vehicles joined in the ride including motorcycles, lowrider cars and trucks. A number of officials spoke before the start of the ride demanding justice for Guillen.

The cruise will head northwest and make several turns before circling back around south to end up at the Taqueria del Sol, located at 8114 Park Place Blvd.

A vigil will be held there around 7:30 p.m. near the mural of Guillen on the side of the restaurant.

Guillen disappeared from Fort Hood April 22. Her remains were found June 30 near the Leon River.

Death of Vanessa Guillen

The Army Criminal Investigation Division said Aaron Robinson killed Guillen then shot and killed himself in the early morning hours of July 1 when police approached him in Killeen. Cecily Aguilar was also charged with conspiracy to tamper with evidence.

Aguilar told police Robinson killed Guillen with a hammer in the armory room on post then the two of them dismembered Guillen's body and buried the remains in three separate holes.

Guillen's family and their attorney said Guillen was being sexually harassed but she did not report it to her superiors for fear of retaliation.

3rd Cavalry Regiment Commander COL Ralph Overland assigned a team to investigate the sexual harassment claim June 18 but did not find any evidence to support the claim. Overland said the investigation was ongoing.

