Cecily Aguilar's attorney files gag order in case of Vanessa Guillen

The order says the national publicity of the Vanessa Guillen case, fueled by comments from attorney Natalie Khawam, jeopardize the chance for a fair trial.

WACO, Texas — The attorney of Cecily Aguilar, the woman charged in connection to the death of Fort Hood soldier Spc. Vanessa Guillen, has filed a motion asking the judge to issue a gag order in regards to Aguilar's case.

The motion, filed by Supervisory Assistant Federal Public Defender Lewis B. Gainor, asks federal Judge Alan Albright to impose a gag order on trial participants, including witnesses, the Guillen family and their attorneys on statements that would "have a substantial likelihood of materially prejudicing Ms. Aguilar's right to a fair trial."

Aguilar, 22, was indicted by a federal grand jury earlier this month on three counts of conspiracy to tamper with evidence for her role in the case of the murdered soldier. Aguilar pleaded not guilty and is being held without bond.

The 14-page motion said Guillen family attorney Natalie Khawam's statements could have a negative impact on potential jurors in the case.

The motion cites previous reports where Khawam referred to Aguilar as a "terrorist," "murderer," "sicko," and has employed other "dehumanizing tropes to condemn Ms. Aguilar as an animal or something less than human."

It went on to say that Khawam's "media campaign shows no signs of letting up," and that her "statements are poisoning the pool of potential jurors for Ms. Aguilar."

The motion filed July 27 argues that "without a gag order, there is a substantial likelihood that extrajudicial comments by trial participants will result in an unfair trial."

Comments and statements included in the order would be those "intended to influence public opinion regarding the merits of this case but does not include statements regarding the general nature of any allegation or defenses, information contained in the public record, scheduling information, any decision or order that is public record, and the contents of any motion that is part of the public record."

According to a federal criminal complaint in the case, Aguilar helped her boyfriend Spc. Aaron Robinson dispose of Guillen's body after Robinson killed Guillen with a hammer on Fort Hood in April. The body was mutilated and burned in an attempt to dispose of Guillen's body and the remains were buried near the Leon River, just outside Little-River Academy.

The remains were found June 30 after Guillen had been missing for more than two months. They were subsequently identified as the Guillen family attorney and later Fort Hood.