March for Vanessa Guillen postponed due to recent events in Washington, D.C.

FORT HOOD, Texas — A peaceful march in honor of Vanessa Guillen and the I Am Vanessa Guillen Act that was planned to take place on January 21 in Washington D.C has now been postponed, according to the Find Vanessa Guillen Facebook page.

"Given the most recent riots and state of events, we’re postponing the D.C march to February," the post says.

Congresswoman and Chairwoman of the House Armed Services subcommittee Jackie Speier will hold HASC’s first hearing of the year on the I Am Vanessa Guillen Act. The Congressional hearing will be scheduled when the Committee Members get sworn around January 21, but the hearing should be scheduled for mid-end of February, the post said.

Also, due to the hearing, the march will be scheduled for “Justice for Vanessa Guillen” around the hearing date. This will also be around the same time the I Am Vanessa Guillen Act will be drop for a House floor vote.

"So we look forward to this great movement to take place in February, and we should have the exact dates later next week. Thank you to everyone who keeps using their voice and showing support.#JusticeForVanessaGuillen #IamVanessaGuillen," the post said.