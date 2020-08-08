Peaceful protests continue for Vanessa Guillen outside Fort Hood

Vanessa Guillen's family was not able to speak with the Secretary of the Army at the protest as they hoped, but said they will meet with Gov. Greg Abbott soon.

KILLEEN, Texas — The family of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen said they will meet with Gov. Greg Abbott soon in regards to Guillen's death on post.

On Friday, the family traveled from Houston to Killeen for another protest. They hoped Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy would visit with them at the protest, but McCarthy had to make his way back to Washington because of meetings he had at the Pentagon.

Guillen's family has protested on the corner of Rancier and Fort Hood Street since May. Members of the community said they will continue to support the family.

"The reason we are here is because we want justice for Vanessa,” Killeen resident Marcela Barrea said. "This is the only reason we stand out here and support the family, this is why we are here."

Guillen's mother Gloria said she's hoping to have Vanessa’s funeral next week, but that depends on whether or not the Texas Rangers return the remains to the family