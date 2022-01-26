President Biden to sign Executive Order to implement provisions of the I Am Vanessa Guillen Act

The announcement came via a news release from the Guillen family attorney Natalie Khawam.

Justice and progress for Vanessa Guillen continues.

Mayra Guillen, Vanessa's sister, announced via Twitter the signing of an Executive Order to implement provisions to the I Am Vanessa Guillen Act.

"We just learned this morning that today President Biden is signing an Executive Order to implement the provisions of the I Am Vanessa Guillen Act," her post read.

We just learned this morning that today President Biden @POTUS is signing an Executive Order to implement the provisions of the I Am Vanessa Guillen Act. — Mayra Guillen (@mguilen_) January 26, 2022

According to a news release from Guillen family attorney Natalie Khawam, the order will also "make sexual harassment an offense in the Uniform Code of Military Justice and strengthen the military's response to domestic violence and the wrongful broadcast or distribution of intimate visual images."

The order comes just weeks after President Biden signed the National Defense Authorization Act, which included provisions of the I Am Vanessa Guillen Act.

The I Am Vanessa Guillen Act allows alleged victims of a sex crime to report the incidents outside their chain of command. It was introduced by the Guillen family after Guillen was killed on Fort Hood in April, 2020.

Guillen told her family she was being sexually harassed but didn't report it to her superiors for fear of retaliation.

Biden was expected to sign the order Wednesday afternoon.

Cecily Aguilar is the only person charged in connection to Guillen's death. She is awaiting trial in Waco.