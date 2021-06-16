Protesters demand justice for Vanessa Guillen outside Cecily Aguilar hearing in Waco

Protestors came from across Texas and beyond to have their voice heard during the hearing of the woman accused of helping dismember and dispose of Guillen's body.

WACO, Texas — Protestors came from San Antonio, Arlington, and even Kansas to rally for murdered Fort Hood soldier Spc. Vanessa Guillen at the federal courthouse in Waco on June 16.

Cecily Aguilar, the woman who allegedly helped burn and bury Guillen, was at a trial hearing for the federal judge to consider a motion to suppress evidence. The trial had not yet started, but cries of "lock her up" could be heard all around the courthouse.

"We appreciate the community coming together, and we will not stop this fight for justice for Vanessa until justice prevails," Guillen family attorney Natalie Khawam said. "This is an abuse to the judicial system. Vanessa may not be with us, but we are all here as her voice."

Protestors marched halfway around the courthouse before returning to the main steps to continue the protest. Lupe Guillen, Vanessa's younger sister, led the protestors.

"Justice! Justice! Justice for Vanessa," Guillen yelled in both English and Spanish as the protest continued.

Lillie Jasso came all the way from Kansas to take part in the protest.

"Don't sit around. Stand up like I did yesterday. I was sitting on my couch, and got up and drive nine hours to be here just to support this cause. If you don't do anything nothing will change. Get up and do something," Jasso said. "I've been following this story and it's just time for us to get up and start doing something. If we don't start doing something nothing is going to change."

Another protester, Julie Barney, shared the same sentiments, calling for Congress to act.

"For this to happen right here on Fort Hood. They've got to wake up. They've met the wrong family. This family, they are not going to stop and Congress and the Senate need to do what they need to do and pass the I am Vanessa Guillen Act," Julia Barney said.