Rep. Sylvia Garcia files legislation to rename Houston post office in honor of Vanessa Guillen

This comes on what would have been Guillen's 21st birthday.

FORT HOOD, Texas — Congresswoman Sylvia R. Garcia filed bipartisan legislation Wednesday to rename the post office located at 5302 Galveston Road in Houston, in honor of Houston-native and former Fort Hood Soldier Vanessa Guillén.

Vanessa Guillén was born on Sept. 30, 1999 and Wednesday would have been her 21st birthday.

As a child, Vanessa was a quiet, intelligent, and diligent student from elementary school through high school. From the time she was 12 years old, she told her father she dreamed of serving in the Army, according to a press release from the office of Representative Garcia.

Upon graduating from César Chávez E. High School in the top 15% of her class, she enlisted in the Army where she was trained as a 91F, small arms/artillery repairer, according to a press release from the office of Congresswoman Garcia.

SPC Guillén was killed while serving at Fort Hood, leaving a hole in the hearts of her family and the Houston community. Vanessa was just 20 years old at the time of her passing.

“Vanessa’s tragic death has been a wake-up call for the country regarding what has to be done to protect our young soldiers from potential harassment and sexual assault. Renaming this post office won’t bring Vanessa back, but it will serve as a constant reminder of her legacy for her family and the Houston region,” Congresswoman Garcia said. “This post office is located just a few blocks away from Vanessa’s high school, and it is my hope that her memory will inspire future generations of students for years to come.”