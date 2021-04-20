'Run for Vanessa Guillen' virtual 5K planned for tomorrow

The run is part of a week of events leading to the one year anniversary of Guillen's disappearance from Fort Hood.

TEXAS, USA — Vanessa Guillen's family is continuing a week of events leading to the anniversary of the Fort Hood soldier's disappearance from the Central Texas military post on April 22.

On April 21, her family is hosting "Run for Vanessa Guillen," a virtual 5K that anyone can participate in from home.

Those who wish to participate are encouraged to wear a shirt representing Guillen and run 5K in her honor.

"Vanessa was a passionate runner-athlete and loved to attend 5Ks any time she could," the event flier said of Guillen.

Participants are encouraged to tag the official Find Vanessa Guillen page on social media and use the hashtag #RunForVanessaGuillen.

The 5K comes after the week started with the unveiling of the Fort Hood gate named after Guillen and Texas lawmakers introducing bills targeting sexual assault and sexual harassment in the military. State lawmakers also introduced bills making September 30 "Vanessa Guillen Day," and renaming a highway in her honor.

On the anniversary of her disappearance, the family and Attorney Natalie Khawam are set to be in Washington D.C. as Rep. Jackie Speier reintroduces the I Am Vanessa Guillen Act, which provides protections for those reporting sexual assault and harassment in the military. A press conference will follow in D.C. and a candlelight vigil will be held in the evening, according to the event flier.