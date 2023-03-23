Texas House committee advances bill designating Vanessa Guillen Day

Sept. 30 marks Vanessa Guillen's birthday. If passed, the bill would honor her by making that day 'Vanessa Guillen Day.'

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas House Committee of Defense and Veterans Affairs advanced HB 2248 on Thursday, which designates Sept. 30 as "Vanessa Guillen Day."

The bill was designed to honor the life and remember the tragic death of the Fort Hood soldier who was murdered on post in April 2020, as well as increase awareness of and the military's response to missing persons, sexual assault, and sexual harassment cases for service members."

Sept. 30 marks Guillen's birthday.

If fully approved, the bill would go into effect on Sept. 1 this year.

Mayra Guillen, Vanessa Guillen's sister, posted on social media about how she testified in front of the committee prior to its advancement.

She also said in her original tweet that the bill passed, but later clarified HB 2248 is going to the House Floor for vote.

