Texas Legislature unanimously votes to approve 'Vanessa Guillen Day'

U.S. Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen was murdered in 2020 by another soldier while stationed at Fort Hood.

FORT HOOD, Texas — On Wednesday, May 17, the Texas State Senate voted unanimously to approve House Bill 2248, to establish Sept. 30 as "Vanessa Guillen Day" in the State of Texas.

Sponsored by Senator Carol Alvarado and authored by State Representative Josey Garcia, House Bill 2248 will establish a statewide day of remembrance on the birthday of U.S. Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen, who was murdered by a fellow soldier in 2020 while stationed at then-Fort Hood.

"Specialist Vanessa Guillen was robbed of the opportunity to live a long and fruitful life," said Alvarado. "Establishing her birthday as a statewide day of remembrance will ensure that we never forget her memory and we continue the fight to prevent any servicemember from enduring what Vanessa did."

"As the only woman to serve in the Texas House of Representatives, I know firsthand the abuse and traumas our servicewoman (and some servicemen) often face during their service to our country, stateside and abroad," said Garcia. "This bill honors the life and service of Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen whose life was stolen by a fellow soldier at her duty station of Ft. Hood, Texas. HB 2248 will help break the silence and end the stigma on Military Sexual Trauma. This bill is for Vanessa, her family and the over 19,000 female veterans who call Texas home."

Guillen's sister Mayra was especially excited about the news, sharing the Legislature's news release in a post on Twitter.

"September 30 is a special date for us," said Mayra Guillen, "Vanessa's life and legacy are highlighted by the passage of this bill which provides the continuance of her memory and the legacy she leaves behind in order to keep our military safe within its ranks. Sexual misconduct is not incident to service. Thank you Senator Alvarado and Representative Garcia for championing this important piece of legislation. We've done a lot of work in Vanessa's honor and plan to do so much more for generations to come."

In 2021, the Vanessa Guillen Act was signed into law, meant to protect military members who report sexual harassment and sexual assault without fear of retaliation, lack of confidentiality or concern that nothing will be done.

Houston Independent School District, where Guillen went to school, had also had previously established the day of remembrance.

Once HB 2248 is signed in the House of Representatives and Senate, it will head to the governor's desk for final approval.