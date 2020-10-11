Vanessa Guillen family to meet with Fort Hood leadership, see design of gate named in her honor

The Guillen family attorney said they will meet with Lt. Gen. Pat White who just returned from leading Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq.

FORT HOOD, Texas — Vanessa Guillen's family and their attorney Natalie Khawam were set to meet with Fort Hood leadership Tuesday, Khawam said.

Guillen was killed on post in April which launched an extensive search ending with the discovery of her remains on June 30 near the Leon River in Bell County.

Khawam said they will meet with III Corps and Fort Hood Commanding General Lt. Gen. Pat White and Deputy Commanding General Maj. Gen. John Richardson.

White returned from Iraq in October where he led nearly 400 soldiers in a year long deployment in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve.

Khawam said Richardson will show the family the specs of a gate that will be named in Guillen's honor. They will also visit a memorial soldiers created in Guillen's barracks.

Following the visit, Khawam said she and the family will hold a press conference at 3:30 p.m. 6 News asked the Fort Hood Public Affairs Office whether any Fort Hood officials would take part in the press conference but as of this writing they had not responded.

A criminal complaint said Guillen was killed by Spc. Aaron Robinson on April 22 in an armory room on post. It said Robinson, with the help of his girlfriend Cecily Aguilar, dismembered Guillen's body and buried the remains.

Robinson shot and killed himself in the early morning hours of July 1 when police were approaching him in Killeen.

Aguilar was arrested and charged with conspiracy to tamper with evidence. She was scheduled to be tried in a Waco federal court on Jan. 19.

Guillen's death led to multiple investigations into the command and climate on Fort Hood, along with the creation of the I Am Vanessa Guillen bill. The bill would allow members of the military to report sexual harassment and assault to a third party outside their chain of command.

Guillen's family said she told them she was sexually harassed but never reported it for fear of retaliation.

Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy established a five member civilian panel in July to look into not just the leadership on post but also the culture in the surrounding community.