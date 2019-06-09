TEXAS, USA — National headlines are filled with information surrounding health officials investigating lung illnesses. The investigations surround a possible connection to the patients vaping.

"My suspicion is that we're probably just more aware of it and maybe just now making the connection," Express ER Physician Josh Parker said.

The illness has some patients experiencing breathing difficulties, lung damage, vomiting, diarrhea and fatigue.

"All of these health scares or these comments, people are fearful," Rhonda Dameron with BreezEsmokes said. "They actually believe cigarette smoking is better for you than vaping and that is simply not true."

Dameron believes the issue comes from people buying illegal products, not the same ones inside a vape shop. She claims the only similarity is that they can both be vaped.

"When I started this business, I felt that we were helping people. I was proud of it. I have helped numerous people get off smoking," Dameron said.

Over the years, vapes and e-cigarettes have changed styles. Midway Resource Officer Jeff Foley said the number of illness cases are not a surprise to him.

"It's shocking in the numbers. Am I necessarily surprised? No." Foley said. "These kids, they are looking for the newest and greatest thing to do. Something to keep them occupied or to fit in with the rest of the crowd."

Foley recommends parents to be on the lookout and talk with their kids.

"A lot of these parents, they're shocked. They don't realize what it is. Some of them have even said 'Yes, I've seen that plugged into my kid's computer before," said Foley.