Vehicle crashes into Killeen convenience store

KILLEEN, Texas — A vehicle crashed into a Killeen convenience store in the afternoon of June 24, according to the Killeen Police Department.
Killeen PD said officers were dispatched to the Stop N Save Convenience Store around 1:02 p.m.
According to police, a silver Nissan pickup had crashed into the front door of the building. Police said they believe the driver of the truck had pressed the gas pedal instead of the break, causing them to drive forward and crash.
Police said no one was injured in the crash.
