TEMPLE, Texas —

A vehicle hit a pedestrian on 31st Street and Marlandwood in Temple Wednesday night.

The driver if the vehicle called the Temple Police Department at 7:18 p.m.

When the Temple PD arrived at the scene, they found the pedestrian, a 52-year-old man who was conscious and breathing. He was taken to Baylor Scott and White with injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening, according to Temple PD.

