A judge recently stopped blueprints from going up online that would show people how to make 3-D printed guns. While legislators have stepped in, thousands of files have already been downloaded, so the designs are out there legally or not.

First we set out to verify if you need to pass a background check to have a 3D printed gun. Expert Scott Thornal is a Gunsmith with Gem Pawn Shop in Temple, he said you don't need a background check, serial number or a license either.

"To manufacture and sell you do, but to manufacture for personal use no you don't," said Thornal.

What about the plastic itself, will it melt or explode when you fire your gun? Depending on the type of gun and plastic Thornal said it's a possibility.

"When you have the explosive force of a shell going off you know that heats up the internal, so combustion can be an issue," said Thornal.

Do you need other parts aside from the ones you print for the gun? According to the Undetectable Firearms Act the answer is yes. The act says it's illegal for anyone to manufacture, possess, sell, or distribute a firearm if it can't be detected by a metal detector. 3D printed guns would violate the act because they are made out of plastic. However, adding a metal piece onto the plastic gun would be the easy workaround.

Can you print these guns on any 3D printer and what does that process consist of? Dr. Sandra Melendez is the Department Chair for Computer Aided Design at Temple College. She said it depends on several factors.

"It depends on the size of the file, some files take up to 24 hours to print, some files you have to print different parts at a time and then connect them later. Once you Google search how to do it, it's pretty easy to find the apps, software and files needed," said Melendez.

So we can verify you don't need to pass a background check, the device can melt or explode after firing depending on the type of gun and plastic. You do need a metal piece for the gun so it can be detected by a metal detector, and the size of the printer and program determines what can be printed.

However, both experts said due to the price of 3D printers, the gun's efficiency level and the process to create one, they don't believe it's realistic to say that tons of criminals will seek out this avenue in the future.

The experts also said the printers are used for a lot of good including infrastructure, medical and scientific research.

This issue will go back to court on August 10, when both sides will argue over whether a preliminary injunction is needed.

