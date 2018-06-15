Pepper spray is a common tool for self-defense. In fact, millions of people carry it with them every day.

Channel 6 viewer Beth Fikes reached out to our Verify department to see if some leaky pepper spray in her car could have contributed to some of her health problems.

“When I saw you verifying I said I’m going to give them a call," Fikes said.

She started noticing something was off a few years back.

“It was like a jalapeno in my mouth, it was that severe,” she said. “My eyes were dilating.”



It was worse when she was driving -- burning in her mouth and vision loss. Doctors couldn't figure out what was wrong.



“They said I've never seen anything like this it doesn't make sense,” Fikes remembers.



It wasn't until a chance encounter with a receptionist in a doctor's office, that she first thought she might have figured out the problem.



“She said 'do you have pepper spray in your car?' And I said 'yes I’ve had it for years I forgot I even had it,'" Fikes said.



An old pepper spray can be left in the car -- she said she thinks the heat broke the seal and could be behind all those health problems. But is there any science to back that up?



Our sources on this story are Ray Kallus with Weber’s Guns in Temple. He’s an expert when it comes to pepper spray. -- we’re also taking a look at research from the North Carolina Medical Journal.



“This stuff is all comprised of Capsicum, which is what makes a pepper burn your mouth," Kallus said.



Capsicum works by attacking your sensory nerves - and can cause burning in your throat and mouth. It causes major irritation to the eyes as well.

“It causes the capillaries to shrink, and the eyes to swell up,” Kallus said.



According to the NCMJ, repeated exposure may cause serious adverse effects and possibly even death.



And leaving that can in a hot car could mean a leak or worse.



“Anything that’s hot under pressure can get hot and expand and blow up,” Kallus adds.



So we can go ahead and Verify that there is scientific evidence to support that long term exposure to a leaky pepper spray can in a confined space could cause some some health issues in the long run.

