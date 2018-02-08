They’re all the rage right now -- a quick online search, and you'll find hundreds of articles touting the benefits of taking a trip back to your childhood with adult coloring books.

Coloring enthusiasts claim all that shading, blending, and tinting can help ease anxiety and stress.

But is that actually true? Or is this just another trend?

For the answer, we’re turning to Dr. David Blackburn, a psychologist at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center. We’re also taking a look at research from Johns Hopkins University.

"There's some value in doing something that occupies your hands." Said Dr. Blackburn. "Especially something, that to a lot of folks would be regarded as meaningful."

In fact, the idea of using adult coloring books as a means of therapy is surprisingly not a new concept.

We can actually trace the practice back to the late Swiss psychiatrist Carl Jung who would have his patients use the books as a means of self examination.

Experts say coloring books allow people the chance to unwind and escape.

“It helps the person focus on the present, and it gives them a break in the action, if you will, from the daily stressors of life. It gives them pause to just reflect on coloring.” Dr. Blackburn said.

Simplistic time passing hobbies have been clinically proven to relax brain activity, and psychologists agree.

"It may replace, in some cases, meditation. It helps with relaxation, and allows people to breathe."

We can go ahead and Verify that adult coloring books can be an effective tool in easing stress and anxiety.

So break out a book, and hey, don't worry about staying inside the lines.

