Dieting is something countless Americans struggle with and whether they're trying to lose weight or just tone up a big, many will turn to weight loss supplements.

Some of the most popular are caffeine-based and make big claims that they'll boost your metabolism and help you shed pounds quickly.

But do they work?

Dr. Joshua Parker at ExpressER said they do, but not for the reasons you'd think when you buy them.

"Yes, in that it will help boost your energy and allow you to work out harder," Parker said. "I would say, does it directly help you lose weight without increased activity? The data is mixed."

Does the amount of caffeine in the supplements lead to any dangers?

According to Parker, these capsules, although unregulated, are safe to consume and if taken as directed shouldn't reach the level of caffeine needed to become dangerous.

As long as someone follows the directions and exercises, the supplements should help with weight loss, even if it's not the reason you went to buy them in the first place.

"Where you get the biggest bang for your buck is that caffeine will give you a little bit more energy, so you may be able to work out just a little bit harder," Parker said. "In turn, it'll help you get in better shape and lose weight. But that's more of a secondary effect rather than the caffeine directly causing you to lose weight."

