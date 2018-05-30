The summer heat won't keep millions of Americans from heading outside.

Whether it's for work, play or sport, countless will endure the sun and likely become dehydrated. But in dealing with said dehydration, the debate over whether water or sports drinks are better goes back for years, being included in movies like The Waterboy.

Sports drinks have claimed for decades they help your body re-hydrate, but is it true?

For this, we spoke to Dr. Joshua Parker at ExpressER. He said when your body sweats, it loses salt and sugar in the sweat.

If those levels get too low, it could become dangerous.

"Gatorade and Powerade and the sports drinks have salt in them to replace what you lose while you're active and working outside," Parker said.

So, although water remains the best all-in-all option, when you're sweating or haven't eaten in a while, Parker said to go ahead and grab a sports drink.

Even then, you have options, as both Gatorade and Powerade offer lower-calorie, lower-sugar options with G2 and Powerade Zero.

So how should someone choose?

"For someone who's working out in an effort to do cardio and maybe lose weight, you might want to switch over to a Powerade Zero or G2 because there's less sugar," Parker said.

Sports drinks also provide a balance between drinking water and other drinks because he said there is such a thing as drinking too much water.

"You have to drink quite a lot of water," Parker said. "But we do see that sometimes."

What about Pedialyte, a drink usually given to infants who are sick?

Parker said doctors love Pedialyte for kids to replenish electrolytes, salts and necessary sugars, similar to a sports drink.

However, Pedialyte is designed more for kids suffering from an illness than kids dehydrated after playing outside.

"If they're sick and you're worried about how many calories they're taking in, that's where (Pedialyte) comes in," Parker said.

But what about adults who maybe enjoy an alcoholic beverage while at the lake or floating the river? Popular rumors say that being on the water or outside in the heat can exacerbate the feelings of alcohol comsumption.

Parker said those rumors are incorrect.

"It's purely the amount of alcohol you've taken in," Parker said.

To watch Dr. Parker's full breakdown of the three types of beverages, click the video below.

