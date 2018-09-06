When it comes to filling up your tank you want to make sure you get your money’s worth right? Sure we all do. With those prices at the pump rising right alongside the temperatures, getting bang for your buck is as important as ever.

That brings us to this question from VERIFY viewer Jennifer. She writes: "I’ve noticed when I fill up my gas tank on a hot day, the “range” in my dash for gas mileage shows about 20 miles less than it does in cooler weather. So my question is, does time of day or hot weather affect gas mileage or how much gas you’re actually putting in your tank in 100 degree weather?"

For this question we’re turning to the experts. James Smith is a co-owner of Smith Family Auto Care in Temple -- he knows a thing or two about cars. We’re also getting info from AAA.

“Hot weather would actually increase your fuel mileage rather than decrease your mileage." Smith says. "If it’s 20 degrees Fahrenheit versus 77 or 80 degrees Fahrenheit , you'll see your range increase, you’ll actually get further on the same amount of gas than when it's colder."



That’s right! Hot weather is actually good for gas mileage. That’s because your engine uses oxygen and gas to create energy, and in warmer weather air and gas expand. That means less oxygen and the less fuel your car needs to compensate.

So we can go ahead and verify that hot weather does affect your gas mileage, but in a good way.

