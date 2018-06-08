Temple — It's a pretty common belief that cold weather can decrease a car battery's life, but is the same true for the summer heat?

James Smith, owner of Smith's Family Auto Care in Temple, said the heat could be even worse.

"It's actually worse than cold weather on a car battery," Smith said. "This heat-- extreme heat like we've been having-- will take your battery out really quickly."

According to Smith, triple-digit temperatures can cause the battery to swell and activate acids inside that can lead to losing its charge.

Smith said the main sign heat is affecting a battery is a car having slower starts or not starting at all.

"If you're under the hood at all you'll start noticing it'll look like it's sweating," Smith said. "It'll look bloated. The corrosion on the battery terminals, you'll start noticing that, too."

It's also important to make sure batteries are being replaced on time. Smith said the recommended lifespan of a battery is three years.

For batteries without purchase date labels, battery testing can be done quickly at most local shops, sometimes for free.

