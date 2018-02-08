Waco — We've long known the recommendation to drink eight 8-ounce glasses of water each day and that the number of glasses increases with exercise, but can the summer heat also increase the amount of water we should be drinking? We turned to Dr. Matt Burge at ExpressER for the answer.

"Especially in warm, humid, hot climates, it's going to force you to drink more water throughout the day to make sure you're staying hydrated," Burge said.

However, the exact number depends on the person.

Burge said for women, it could climb to around 10 glasses per day, depending on activity. For men, that number could get as high as 15 glasses per day if the person is really active.

With students returning to their athletic practices soon, Burge said they need to make sure they drink water when thirsty.

"Whatever they're doing, listen to your bodies," Burge said. "We all get that feeling of thirst when we're needing water."

