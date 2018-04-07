July 4th, is a holiday that represents freedom, and independence. But did you know there’s actually some discrepancy about what the “real” Independence Day should be?

So we wanted to know is July 4th the most historically accurate day to celebrate? For the answer we checked the national archives.

One look at the Declaration of Independence and the answer seems pretty obvious, it's right at the top of the page in big letters -- July 4, 1776.

But, according to the national archives, July 2, 1776 is the day the Continental Congress actually voted for independence.

John Adams, in his writings, even noted that July 2, would be "remembered in the annals of American history and would be marked with fireworks and celebrations."

The document just happened to be dated July 4th, and it wasn't actually completely signed until August 2nd.

So we can go ahead and verify that historically, the United States was technically "free" two days earlier.

