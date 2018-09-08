Temple — The Keto diet is taking the country by storm.

A high-fat, low-carb diet is gaining popularity nationwide, but as it becomes more well-known more critics are claiming it could be dangerous. So what do experts say?

Allen Rostovich, a fitness nutrition specialist in Temple, said while the diet isn't dangerous it does present challenges. Difficulties result from the diet's limitation on vegetables allowed and its elimination of fruit.

"[Where are] our vitamins and minerals coming from? They come from those fruits, vegetables and whole foods like that that we're missing out on," Rostovich said. "So, we might be a little vitamin deficient but we can always substitute with a multivitamin or something like that."

Rostovich said an alternate form of the diet, with slightly more protein and carbs, can help limit the lack of vitamins and minerals with the addition of fruit and added vegetables.

