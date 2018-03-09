Harker Heights — Vaping and e-cigarettes continue to gain popularity nationwide.

With vaping becoming constantly more popular among teens, experts are concerned that it's reaching epidemic levels among that demographic.

With that, we wanted to answer, once and for all, whether vaping and other tobacco-free smoking products are medically dangerous.

Dr. Bryan Thomas at ExpressER said there are dangers involved with the tobacco-free smoking alternatives because of the nicotine in them, especially among teens using vape products.

"Their brain, which is learning, associates nicotine with pleasure and studies show that the earlier they start using it, the more likely they are to become addicted to it," Thomas said.

Thomas also added that with the consumption of too much nicotine could come concerns including agitation, seizures and additional stress on the heart.

For any questions on these and other smoking products, consult your doctor.

