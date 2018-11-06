HOUSTON - The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Ohio can automatically purge people from voter registration rolls.

That’s if people don’t vote for two years and don’t update their address when they move, then fail to vote for four more years.

We wanted to verify: Does Texas do the same thing?

Our Verify team spoke with Sam Taylor of the Texas Secretary of State’s Office. Taylor said there is no automatic purge if someone doesn’t vote. But if you move and don’t confirm your new address with the Secretary of State, you get put on a suspense list. Then if you don’t vote for four years, you are automatically taken off the voter rolls.

So the answer is no: Texas does not automatically purge voters. It only happens if you move and don’t vote for four more years.

