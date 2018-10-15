HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — One juvenile suspect was arrested and another is still on the run Monday after pistol-whipping two employees and stealing merchandise from a Harker Heights Verizon store, police said.

Harker Heights police detectives and the Killeen Police Department worked together to recover the phones and tablets stolen from the store in the 700 block Indian Trail.

Harker Heights police said they responded to the store's robbery alarm call on Friday night at about 8:58 p.m.. Two suspects wearing hoodies, masks and gloves pointed pistols at a Verizon employee who was taking a break outside the store, then took him inside, according to Harker Heights police Lt.Steve Miller.

The suspects confronted another employee inside the store, found where extra phones and tablets were kept, and took a large number of the devices after pistol-whipping the employees, Miller said. They fled in an unknown direction, Miller said.

Harker Heights detectives later learned the stolen devices were at an apartment building in Killeen. With the help of the Killeen Police Department, the detectives searched the apartment, and found the stolen devices and a juvenile suspect hiding in the apartment. A stolen gun and property from another recent cellphone store robbery in Killeen was also found during the search, Miller said.

The two employees got medical attention for non-life threatening injuries, Miller said.

The Harker Heights Police Department is continuing the investigation. If you have information about the incident, you can reach the Harker heights Police Department at 254-953-5400.

