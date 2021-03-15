Veteran nonprofit helps cleanup, make Holland safer following winter storm

A veteran-based nonprofit spent the weekend bringing down tree limbs in Holland, and they can always use more help.

HOLLAND, Texas — When last month's winter storm rolled though Holland, Texas, locals said the result looked more like a tornado than a blizzard. Trees were down on every street.

Anita Tubbs said many trees remained a problem even a month later. The greatest threat was the large limbs that remained high in the air, but seemed ready to come down at any second.

"I guess you call them windowmakers… the big huge dangling branches," Tubbs said. "We could only worry about what was on the ground. Nobody could get what was hanging on the trees.”

Some people had the time and money to find and pay a tree trimming company, but many could not. That's where Team Rubicon came in.

"We were invited out by Bell County Emergency Coordinator Mike Harmon," Operation Manger Oscar Arauco said. "He said to come to Holland and help them out."

Team Rubicon is a veteran-based disaster response nonprofit organization. It made plans to work at 35 sites in the city and had about 16 of those completed Sunday afternoon. The team will be in the city through Monday.

The nonprofit handles several types of operations included dealing with flood damage by removing dirt and silt, managing volunteers for other organizations, and mitigating and removing dangers from storm damage. That was their mission in Holland.

"Cracked branches that are overhead... they pose a threat to property. They pose a threat to people because you never know when a wind is going to bring them down." Arauco said. "If we can take them down safely, that's good for everybody."