TEMPLE, Texas — Fire Base Brewing Company opened its doors for the first time to the public on Friday, after offering pick-up only options since May 1.

"It's been stressful we did have to change some of our business plans [due to COVID-19]," JD McBride, one of three owners, said."We started by doing to-go orders which was something we hadn't originally planned on doing."

Duane Dockstader and JD McBride along with his girlfriend Stacy own the brewery which has been in the works since early 2019. Both Duane and JD served in the military for over 20 years and while neither of them are from Texas they decided Temple was the perfect place for their company to call home.

"Downtown Temple is a prime spot to spark interest and it gives people a reason to stick around Temple," Dockstader said. "Were not in it just to make a buck we also want to give back to the community."

McBride serves as the lead brewer at Fire Base after spending eight years brewing beer as a hobby.

"It's obviously a dream come true, I did it as a hobby and let my friends and family try out all of the different recipes in home brewing," McBride said. "It was nerve-racking opening up a brewery but its paying off when people come in and say they like the beer it is a feeling I can't even put into words."

They serve 10 beers on tap, two of which are currently in the works and will be available within the next two weeks, and they have also partnered with a local winery to serve wine as well.

"We teamed up with Moose and Goose which is a veteran owned winery in Temple," McBride said. "We love the relationship we have with them just veterans lifting up veterans is what its all about."

Beer and wine are the only things the brewery serves but they encourage local food trucks to come by and sell outside to make the environment well-rounded and fun for all.

"We'll take any food trucks that want to come by," Dockstader said. "We don't want people to just come here and drink we want them to come here and have a good time, teaming up with the community is what we are most excited for."

For more information on Fire Base Brewing Company click here.