Veterans of any age can get COVID-19 vaccine at Central Texas Veterans Healthcare System

Veterans of any age on VA healthcare can now get vaccinated at three Central Texas locations.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Central Texas Veterans Health Care System will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines to eligible veterans of any age, according to a release from the medical system.

The vaccine type varies by location and is only available to enrolled and eligible veterans through VA healthcare and the Central Texas Health Care System.

Veterans will be vaccinated based upon vaccine availability, and may experience fluctuating wait times depending on demand. The system said it will continue to schedule appointments but walk-ins are now being accepted Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The vaccine will be available to veterans at these Central Texas locations: